WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Instability and moisture associate d with a low level trough could be enhanced by the presence of the mid to upper level trough and generate unsettled conditions.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers and a 30 percent or low chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.8 meters or 3 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:54 pm.

