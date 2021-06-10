WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: The concentration of Saharan dust across the area is expected to increase and will therefore further reduce the air quality and the visibility. Otherwise, high pressure is the dominant weather feature and significant shower activity is not anticipated.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast with speeds ranging from 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph with lighter spells occasionally.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:54 pm.

