Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: The presence of saharan dust in the atmosphere will maintain hazy conditions across the region today. Meanwhile, some shallow moisture and instability associated with a trough will maintain a moderate chance of showers across the islands today; while dry air settling over the region tonight will reduce the chances of showers to low.

Weather today: Cloudy and hazy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: Eastly at 6 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph today and 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph tonight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:55 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Air Quality Index: 40 – 60 AQI which is a moderate air quality. This air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure. Those who have allergic respiratory issues in these conditions please be extra careful. Get your neccessary medication, Like Asthma pumps ,allergy medication or any respiratory medication. Wear your mask when you go out in the atmosphere to help reduce your chances of inhaling the air and being affected.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.