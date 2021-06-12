Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: The Atlantic surface high pressure along with dusty conditions will seek to inhibit shower activity, however a gentle to moderate wind flow could make way for daytime heating effects causing localized showers to develop over some areas.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of afternoon showers due to day time heating.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast with speeds ranging from 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph with lighter spells occasionally.

Seas: not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:55 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.