Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: The Atlantic surface high pressure along with dusty conditions will seek to inhibit shower activity, however a gentle to moderate wind flow could make way for daytime heating effects causing localized showers to develop over some areas.
Weather today: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of afternoon showers due to day time heating.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.
Winds: East-southeast with speeds ranging from 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph with lighter spells occasionally.
Seas: not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet.
Sunset today: 6:55 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.
