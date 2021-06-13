Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: A surface high pressure will generate a light to moderate wind flow across the region. Low moisture levels will keep shower activities at a minimal.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tonight: Mostly fair

Winds: East 10 to 17 mph or 16 to 28 km/h.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:55 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am