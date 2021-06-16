WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A tightening pressure gradient will see the winds across the area slightly increasing causing sea conditions to rise to above normal levels. Meanwhile, relatively dry and dusty air will continue to suppress shower activity however, a large tropical wave is expected in the area tonight and has the potential to generate some unsettled conditions.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers mainly after midnight.

Winds: East where speeds will range from 26 to 39 km/h or 16 to 24 mph with gusts to as high as 61 km/h or 38 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet where a small craft caution is now in effect.

Sunset today: 6:56 pm.

