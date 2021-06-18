Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: Mostly cloudy, and occasionally overcast, skies were seen across the BVI overnight. Showers were also seen, with brief periods of heavy rain and gusty winds, mostly during the first half of the night due to the passing of a tropical wave. A broad ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate weather conditions over the islands. While no signifiant weather is anticipated over the area, shallow pockets of moisture will maintain a moderate chance of showers over the islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers during the morning what breezy conditions possibly increasing this afternoon.

AQI: The Air Quality for today is 60 – 80 AQI which is moderate and acceptable however for some pollutants there maybe a moderate health concern for small number of persons who are unusual sensitive to air pollution. Those persons are reminded to wear a mask when going outdoors and walking with the neccessary medications incase of an allergic reaction.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy warm and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers in spots.

Winds: East at 19 to 31 kmh or 12 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Sunset today: 6:56 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 metres or 7 to 10 feet with northeast swells of 1.5 metres or 5 feet. The high surf and small craft advisories remain in effect…