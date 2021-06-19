Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: A tropical wave approaching the islands from the east. This will increase the chance of showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or ,moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East 12 to 18 mph or 19 to 30

km/h and gusting to 30 mph or 48 km/h.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:57 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.