Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: A tropical wave approaching the islands from the east. This will increase the chance of showers across the area.
Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or ,moderate chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.
Winds: East 12 to 18 mph or 19 to 30
km/h and gusting to 30 mph or 48 km/h.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.
Sunset today: 6:57 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.
