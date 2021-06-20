Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: Instability and moisture associated with a tropical wave could generate cloudy spells and showers. Additionally daytime heating could trigger thunderstorm activity during the afternoon period; thereafter, stable conditions are expected to restrict any significant development.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers with thunderstorms possible.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.4 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:57 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.