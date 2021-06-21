WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A weak low level trough, along with available moisture, will heighten the chances for brief cloudiness and showers across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands. Meanwhile, hazy conditions continue to reduce air quality.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 30 km/h or 12 to 18 mph with possible higher gusts to 41 km/h or 25 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet. The small craft advisory in effect.

Sunset today: 6:57 pm.

Orvin Paige-Forecaster

