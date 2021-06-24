WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A surface high pressure will transport shallow pockets of low level moisture across the region. Some of this moisture could produce few passing showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East 10 to 17 mph or 17 to 28 km/h.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:58 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.