WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Moisture associated with the passage of a tropical wave could produce few showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers

Winds: East 10 to 22 mph or 17 to 35 km/h and gusting to 33 mph or 54 km/h.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory remains in effect for the BVI.

Sunset today: 6:59 pm

