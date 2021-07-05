WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Shallow cloud patches embedded within a moderate wind flow will maintain a moderate chance of brief showers over the BVIs today and tonight

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief early morning showers

Winds: East-southeasterly at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph becoming more easterly by tonight.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:59 pm.

