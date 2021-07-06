WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Some shallow moisture lingering in the atmosphere over the islands will maintain a moderate chance of showers. A gradual tightening of the pressure gradient will also produce moderate to fresh winds across the region.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 20 to 31 km/h or 13 to 20 mph with gusts possibly peaking to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:59 pm.

