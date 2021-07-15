WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: In spite the presence of a mid to upper level trough in the vicinity of the region, a lack of moisture will continue to restrict shower activity across the islands.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: Easterly at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph today, then increasing tonight to 20 to 31 km/h or 13 to 20 mph with gusts peaking to near 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.8 meters or 3 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:58 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.