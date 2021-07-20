WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A dominant surface high pressure system will be the main weather feature affecting conditions across the area for the next 24 hrs. Meanwhile, a relatively dry lower atmosphere along with Saharan dust will continue to inhibit any significant shower development.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph, with possible gust up to 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet, small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:57 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.