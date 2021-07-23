WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

23rd July 2021- An approaching weak tropical wave embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow along with available low level moisture will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and hazy conditions, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, gusting as high as 43 km/h or 26 mph mainly in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect mainly for coastal waters east of the islands..

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.