WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Some shallow moisture lingering across the region today will maintain a moderate chance of showers across the islands. An increase in moisture and instability associated with a mid to upper level trough will increase the chances of showers tonight.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast today then shift to the east tonight. Speeds will range from 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 15 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:55 pm.

