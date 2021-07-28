WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A deep layered trough system is generating weak unstable conditions across the area resulting in some unsettled weather.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast where speeds will range from 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph with possible gusts to as high as 50 km/h or 31 mph mainly over open waters and elevated areas.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:54 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.