WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

30TH July 2021 – Synopsis: The presence of a weak tropical wave, along with pockets of low level moisture moving across the area will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate of showers mainly during the morning.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of late night into early morning showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 43 km/h or 26 mph mainly in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:54 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:56 am.

