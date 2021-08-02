WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: The presence of a weak trough, along with available low level pockets of moisture, light south easterly winds and daytime heating could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands at times during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable or even calm at times.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.2 meters or 4 feet.

Sunset today: 6:52 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.