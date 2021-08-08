WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Lingering moisture from a tropical wave will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands today. By tonight, a drier and more stable airmass associated with a ridge of high pressure will move into the area and restrict any meaningful shower activity.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies at first with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing shower.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, gusting as high as 43 km/h or 26 mph over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:49 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.