WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Drier air and fair weather conditions are expected today across the islands. For Tuesday and Wednesday, Invest 94L is forecast to move across or close to the local area, increasing the potential for rains across the islands, and gusty winds in general.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 12-20 mph

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise today: 6:35 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.