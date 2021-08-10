WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: As Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 continues to move across the area, showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds are anticipated over and around the islands during the next 24 hours. Possible rainfall totals for the period could range between 25.4 to 50.8 mm or 1 to 2 inches.

Weather today: Cloudy to overcast skies with showers and thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers and a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm.

Winds: Southeast at 22 to 35 km/h or 14 to 22 mph with gusts reaching as high as 52 km/h or 32 mph over open waters, during heavy showers as well as in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet. A small craft warning remains in effect.

Sunset today: 6:48 pm.

