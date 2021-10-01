Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: Hurricane Sam continues to move further away from the region over the Western Atlantic; however, moisture trailing the storm will continue to heighten the chances of showers across the islands. There is also a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of possible showers. There is also a 40 percent or moderate chance of possible thunderstorms occurrence.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or possible high chance of showers.

Winds: Today, Southeast at 19 to 30 km/h or 12 to 18 mph with gusts possibly reaching 48 km/h or 30 mph. Tonight, East-southeast at 19 to 30 km/h or 12 to 18 mph with gusts possibly peaking to near 48 km/h or 30 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet with swells of 1.5 metres or 5 feet affecting mainly the northern and eastern coastlines of the islands up until midday today. Therefore, a high surf advisory remains in effect until midday..

Sunset today: 6:07 pm.