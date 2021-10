WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A stable atmosphere will likely restrict any significant shower activity over the area today; however, a low level trough moving into the area could trigger shower activity overnight.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph. with possible gust up to 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet; therefore, a small craft advisory remains in effect mainly for coastal waters north and east of the islands.

Sunset today: 6:03 pm.