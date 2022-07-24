Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: Low moisture levels and low instability will continue to restrict shower activity across the region during the morning. However, an increase in moisture and instability across the islands this afternoon and tonight, as a trough and a tropical wave get into the region, will heighten the chances of showers.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or low chance of showers during the morning. Later during the afternoon, mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph with gusts possibly peaking to 52 km/h or 32 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.4 metres or 4 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory remains in effect mainly for the waters on the Atlantic side of the islands.

Sunset today: 6:56 pm.

Continue to check the DDM app, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter pages and our website www.bviddm.com for daily uàpdates.

For more weather information you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola.