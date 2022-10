Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a light to moderate trade wind flow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands today, with these chances gradually diminishing thereafter as a dry and stable airmass settles across the area.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies in general with only a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief overnight shower.

Winds: East-northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 5:51 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

