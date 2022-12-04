Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: Despite only marginal moisture levels in the atmosphere across the area, a combination of light winds and daytime heating could trigger periods of localized shower activity over and around the islands at times during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of localized showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief isolated overnight shower.

Winds: Northerly at 6 to 15 km/h or 3 to 9 mph, becoming calm at times.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet, consisting mainly of northerly swells. 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗮 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗳 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀.

Sunset today: 5:42 pm.

For more weather information you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

