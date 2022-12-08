Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: Despite the presence of a relatively dry and stable airmass across the area, weak moisture lines propagating from an area of low pressure in the Atlantic well north of the islands could sweep across the area and lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands at times during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Winds: North at 11 to 26 km/h or 7 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 metres or 7 to 10 feet consisting mainly of northerly swells. 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗮 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗳 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗯𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗴𝗼𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲.

Sunset today: 5:43 pm.

For more weather information you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽, 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.