Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: Pockets of moisture being pushed across the region from time to time could result in some brief passing showers across the islands.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph with gusts possibly peaking to 46 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1 to 2.8 metres or 3 to 9 feet with northerly swells of 1.8 metres or 6 feet. 𝘼 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝 𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙛 𝙖𝙙𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙚𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙡 𝙩𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩; 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙖 𝙨𝙢𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙘𝙧𝙖𝙛𝙩 𝙖𝙙𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙚𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙡𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙣 𝙬𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙣𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙞𝙨𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙨.

Sunset today: 5:53 pm.

For more weather information you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.