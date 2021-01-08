WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VI – JAN 8, 2021

Skies today will be mostly sunny, but some clouds should be expected at times. Although, some moisture will be available for showers, in general few will be seen today and tonight.

Highs today will range from the upper 70s to the mid 80s. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 70s with the upper 60s in the higher hills. Winds will increase to 10 to 15 mph from the east this morning.