WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
Synopsis: Pockets of moisture on the wind flow may continue to generate periods of cloudiness and showers across the islands.

Weather today: Partly Cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly Cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 16 to 28 km/h or 10 to 17mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:53 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Trecy Spencer-Lake-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

