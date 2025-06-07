Synopsis: Elevated amounts of low level pockets of moisture embedded within a moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to traverse the area and could lead to a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands periodically during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:53 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.