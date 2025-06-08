WIND GUSTS POSSIBLE NEAR 30 MPH

HAZY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE DURING THE NEXT 24 HOURS DUE TO SAHARA DUST

Synopsis: The transportation of shallow clouds and pockets of moisture over the islands on an increasing windflow will maintain a moderate chance of showers over the islands today and tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of lingering morning showers with a lower chance of showers in the afternoon

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: Easterly at 16 to 32 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 48 km/h or 30 mph

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 meters or 5 to 6 feet . Small craft operators should exercise caution..

Sunset today: 6:54 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.