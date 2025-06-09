Home Latest News WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
Latest NewsWeather

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Jacob Adolphus
written by Jacob Adolphus 0 comments

Synopsis: Despite the presence of a relatively stable and hazy air mass, shallow low-level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow could result in a moderate chance of shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny and hazy conditions, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy conditions, with a 40 percent chance of a brief overnight shower.

Winds: East at 19 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph, gusting as high as 48 km/h or 30 mph, mainly over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:54 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

You may also like

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

PRONÓSTICO VESPERTINO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

AIR QUALITY UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

ACTUALIZACIÓN SOBRE LA CALIDAD DEL AIRE PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

About Us

The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

Contact

  • Simmonds Building #30 DeCastro Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Zip Code VG1110
  • Phone: (284) 468-4200
  • Fax: (284) 494-2024
  • Email: [email protected]

Feature Posts

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES
EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
PRONÓSTICO VESPERTINO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

Newsletter

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign