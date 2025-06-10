WIND GUSTS POSSIBLE OVER 30MPH

HIGH SURF AND SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES IN EFFECT

Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable atmospheric conditions coupled with moderate level of Saharan dust will likely restrict shower activity across the area. Meanwhile, a moderate to fresh wind flow will maintain elevated sea conditions.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 35 km/h or 12 to 22 mph and gusting to 54 km/h or 33 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.5 metres or 5 feet. High surf and small craft advisories remain effect.

Sunset today: 6:54 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

