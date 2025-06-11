Synopsis: Generally stable conditions are likely to be maintained as a dry and hazy air mass continues to cover the area. However, pockets of moisture amid a moderate to fresh wind flow may generate brief periods of cloudiness and showers.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and hazy skies with a moderate chance of showers at 40 percent.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy skies with a moderate chance of showers at 40 percent.

Winds: East at 16 to 37 km/h (10 to 23 mph) with possible higher gusts of 53 km/h (33 mph).

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters (6 to 8 feet), with northerly swells of up to 1.8 meters (6 feet). Therefore, both small craft and high surf advisories remain in effect.

Sunset today: 6:55 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.