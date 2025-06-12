WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS,

Synopsis: Moderate to fresh winds will continue to create choppy seas across the region. Meanwhile, dry and stable atmospheric conditions, along with Sahara dust, will likely limit significant shower activities in the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 35 km/h or 12 to 22 mph with gusts to 52 km/h or 32 mph..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet with swells of 1.5 meters or 5 feet. Small Craft and High Surf advisories remain in effect..

Sunset today: 6:55 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.