WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS,

SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS CONTINUE TO EXERCISE CAUTION

Synopsis: Despite the presence of a weak tropical wave, very dry, stable and hazy atmospheric conditions will persist and restrict shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny and hazy conditions in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy conditions in general.

Winds: East at 19 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 6:55 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.