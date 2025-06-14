WIND GUSTS POSSIBLE NEAR 31MPH

Synopsis: Moderate to sometimes fresh winds will continue to prevail across the region. Meanwhile, dry and stable atmospheric conditions will tend to restrict significant shower activities across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers.

Winds: East at 16 to 32 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:55 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.