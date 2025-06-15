HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT

Synopsis: Pockets of low level moisture embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will continue to traverse the area and maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands today into tonight.

Weather today: Partly sunny and hazy conditions, with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy conditions, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet, with swells reaching 1.5 metres or 5 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory is in effect.

Sunset today: 6:56 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.