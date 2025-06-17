Synopsis: A dry and stable air mass associated with a ridge of high pressure will continue to limit shower activity across the British Virgin Islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Winds: East at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph, with possible higher gusts of 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:56 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.