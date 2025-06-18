Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions will continue to keep rainfall activity minimal over the Leeward and British Virgin Islands.

Weather today: Mostly sunny.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair, with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 17 to 31 km/h (10 to 20 mph) with possible gusts up to 48 km/h (30 mph).

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters (4 to 6 feet).

Sunset today: 6:56 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.