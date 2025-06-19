Synopsis: Weak moisture and instability from the northern edge of a tropical wave, combined with moderate to fresh winds carrying shallow low-level patches across the area, could result in a moderate chance of shower activity over and around the islands at times during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny and hazy conditions, with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing shower.



Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy conditions, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing overnight shower.

Winds: East at 19 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 48 km/h or 30 mph mainly over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:57 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.