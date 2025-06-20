Synopsis: A moderate to fresh breeze will continue to blow over the Leewards today and tonight. Shallow clouds and pockets of moisture could generate brief passing showers at times

Weather today: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with at 20 percent or slight chance of a passing shower

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Winds: Easterly at 16 to 29 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to1.8 meters or 5 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:57 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

