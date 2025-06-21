Synopsis: Despite the presence of an approaching tropical wave, relatively stable atmospheric conditions will persist across the area and restrict any significant shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny and hazy conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing overnight shower.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:57 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: