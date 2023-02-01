Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: Shallow pockets of low level moisture embedded within a moderate trade wind flow will continue to move across the area and maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing morning showers with a gradual reduction in shower activity going into the afternoon.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions initially, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers mainly after midnight.

Winds: Northeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph, becoming lighter and variable overnight.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect, while small craft operators should continue to exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:13 pm.

For more weather information you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.