Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: A weak surface embedded within a moderate to brisk trade wind flow, along with pockets of low level moisture moving across the area will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies initially, with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing early morning showers, becoming partly sunny and breezy in general thereafter.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers mainly after midnight.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 50 km/h or 31 mph mainly over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet, with swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐟 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭.

Sunset today: 6:18 pm.

For more weather information you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life