Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: Dry and stable air settling over the islands will continue to restrict the development of showers across the islands.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph.

Seas: 1 to 2.1 metres or 3 to 7 feet with swells peaking to 1.8 metres or 6 feet later tonight. 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚, 𝙖 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝 𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙛 𝙖𝙙𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙞𝙨 𝙡𝙞𝙠𝙚𝙡𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩.

Sunset today: 6:24 pm.

For more weather information you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽, 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.